Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BOX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

