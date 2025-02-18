Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $2,164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,202 shares in the company, valued at $79,451,724.30. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,449 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Mizuho raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

