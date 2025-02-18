Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.
Cambium Networks Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
