Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

