Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cameco Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.
About Cameco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.