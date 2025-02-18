Campbell Wealth Management Makes New $367,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.71.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

