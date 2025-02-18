Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.