Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.
Canfor Company Profile
