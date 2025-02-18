Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27). 1,146,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 212,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.07. The company has a market cap of £15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

