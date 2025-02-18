CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in CarMax by 84,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

CarMax stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.