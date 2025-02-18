Cenovus Energy (CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CVE opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

