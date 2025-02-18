CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
