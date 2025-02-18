CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

