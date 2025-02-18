Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.
Read Our Latest Report on Centerspace
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
Centerspace Price Performance
NYSE CSR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.90.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.33%.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Read More
