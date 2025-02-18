Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Centerspace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Centerspace Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,617,000 after acquiring an additional 195,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,834,000 after purchasing an additional 61,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.33%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.