Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 319,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CENX stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

