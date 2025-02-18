Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $189.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $150.79 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

