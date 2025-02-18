Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Trading 10.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.38). 3,608,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,997,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.97).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.50 ($5.42).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £934.89 million, a PE ratio of 426.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Mortensen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £30,021.25 ($37,876.92). Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.