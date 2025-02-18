Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 4,474 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NiSource by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after buying an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NiSource by 53.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 1,782,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,691,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,249,000 after buying an additional 1,247,368 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in NiSource by 793.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 883,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after buying an additional 784,495 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.88%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.