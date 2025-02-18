Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

