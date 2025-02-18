Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $1,880,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $10,559,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

