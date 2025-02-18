Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

