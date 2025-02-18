Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 243,700.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

