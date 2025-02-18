Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 1.27% of MaxCyte worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 84.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 427,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 4.7% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 2,062,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 93,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.30.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

