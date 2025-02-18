Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Dayforce worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. This trade represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Stock Down 0.3 %

DAY stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

