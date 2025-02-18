Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.