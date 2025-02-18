Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $476.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.82 and a 200-day moving average of $433.79. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.