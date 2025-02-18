Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of DPZ opened at $476.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.82 and a 200-day moving average of $433.79. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
