Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 705,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 194,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

LKQ Trading Up 1.3 %

LKQ opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

