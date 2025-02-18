Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nordson by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

