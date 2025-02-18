Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 21,316 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $622,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.51.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.