Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

