Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,103,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

