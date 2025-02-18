Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $76.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

