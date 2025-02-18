Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 11,480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $48,430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $284,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,630,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.17.

Assurant Trading Down 2.5 %

Assurant stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

