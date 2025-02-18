Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $344.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.91. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.