Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

