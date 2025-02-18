Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

