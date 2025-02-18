Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.