Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. UBS Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.