Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1,419.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.