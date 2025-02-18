Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

