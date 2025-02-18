Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 341.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Moderna by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
