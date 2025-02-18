Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

