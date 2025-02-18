Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 579 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

