Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 762 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems stock opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.54. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.