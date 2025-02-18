Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 799 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

