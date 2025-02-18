Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 851 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 41.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

IDEX Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IEX opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.