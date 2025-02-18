Cinemark (CNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $797.18 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNK opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

