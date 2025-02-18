Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $317,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990.24. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.