Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CNS opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.56. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

