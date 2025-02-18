Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Stock Position Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 143,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 169,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

