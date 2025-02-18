Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $476.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.