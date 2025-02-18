Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $476.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
