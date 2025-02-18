Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.68. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIIBF shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.