Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $658.04 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

